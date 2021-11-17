BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BRBR opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

