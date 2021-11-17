Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $919.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

