Benjamin Eshleman III Sells 2,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.