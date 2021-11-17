BENQI (QI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $62.22 million and approximately $57.00 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BENQI has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

