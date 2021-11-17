Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RSW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

RSW stock opened at GBX 5,200 ($67.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,073.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,277.97. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

