Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,428 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

