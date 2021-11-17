Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.89 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

