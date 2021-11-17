Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $340.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.00. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.