Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.