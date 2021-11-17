Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,368 shares of company stock worth $25,436,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $310.75 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

