Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,790 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $30,874,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of CFLT opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.68. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,079 shares of company stock worth $85,054,001 over the last ninety days.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

