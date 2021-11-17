Berry Data Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $496,116.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00068166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,996.60 or 1.00731220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.36 or 0.06936336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

