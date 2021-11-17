BEST (NYSE:BEST) Issues Earnings Results

BEST (NYSE:BEST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $449.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.36. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get BEST alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.