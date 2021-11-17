Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.56

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $899.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

