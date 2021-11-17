Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.
Bilibili stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 6,855,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $157.66.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bilibili stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
