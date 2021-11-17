BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 135.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BKYI remained flat at $$2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,143. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.