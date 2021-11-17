BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,580. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 1,647.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

