BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 74,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,821. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.