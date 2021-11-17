BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Up 5.2%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.44. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB engages in the development, marketing, and sale of probiotic products. It operates through the following segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment sells drops, oral rehydration solutions, digestive health tablets, and also royalties pertaining to pediatric products.

