Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,440. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

