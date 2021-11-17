Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BNET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,440. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
