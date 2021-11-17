Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.00

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €44.00 ($51.76) and last traded at €43.70 ($51.41), with a volume of 2525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($50.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.54, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 million and a P/E ratio of -59.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.14.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

