Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BVS opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $865.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bioventus by 192.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 100.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioventus (BVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.