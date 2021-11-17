Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Birchcliff Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy Competitors 2131 10660 15398 539 2.50

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.87%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy Competitors -31.76% -49.75% 5.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million -$43.16 million 23.73 Birchcliff Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.83

Birchcliff Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.6% and pay out 514.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

