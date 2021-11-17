Bitcoin Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.27 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $62.50 or 0.00102936 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $28.27 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00265627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00146749 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000141 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.