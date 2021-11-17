BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $948.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $900.32 and its 200-day moving average is $890.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $663.24 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

