Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.