Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 0.9%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). Approximately 1,130,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,384,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.14).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.22. The stock has a market cap of £105.71 million and a P/E ratio of -35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.