B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

