BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) a C$7.00 Price Target

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) has been assigned a C$7.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 100.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NEXT stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 228,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,553. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$343.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

