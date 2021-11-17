BMO Capital Markets Increases Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to C$2.75

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Shares of AOIFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,467. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.