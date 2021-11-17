BMO Capital Markets Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$51.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMCBF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $35.65 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

