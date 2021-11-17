BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.76 and last traded at C$21.79. 132,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 127,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th.

