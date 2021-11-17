BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 787,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,902. Lilium has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

