Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$59.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$32.47 and a one year high of C$56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.55.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

