Bonded Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $280,071.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $280,071.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00224625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.