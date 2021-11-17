Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

BAH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. 44,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.