Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

EPAY stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

