Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
