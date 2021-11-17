Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in October

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bouygues stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

