Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$262.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.85.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$211.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.92 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$233.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 99.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.