Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

BCLI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,647. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.