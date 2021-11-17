Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BXBLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Brambles alerts:

Shares of BXBLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 49,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,045. Brambles has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.