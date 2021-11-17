Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BXBLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of BXBLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 49,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,045. Brambles has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Brambles Company Profile
Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
