Bread Price Reaches $0.16 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $316,904.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.