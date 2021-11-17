BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,825 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after acquiring an additional 650,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

