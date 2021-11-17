Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $509.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

