Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -211.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

