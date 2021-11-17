BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 538,638 shares.The stock last traded at $30.32 and had previously closed at $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,887,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 504,510 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.