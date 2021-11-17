BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63. BrightView has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BrightView by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BrightView by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

