British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

