Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 6,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $568.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.35 and a 52-week high of $569.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

